Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods

For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo. just like it has for patrons since Judy Jacobs purchased it from The American Legion in 2003.

Purple Goose is located right along the main drag in Janesville at 228 North Main Street. They also have a Facebook page if you’d like to stay up to date with their specials.

