Huetll’s goal advances East to state semifinals inside U.S. Bank Stadium

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3-seeded Mankato East girls’ soccer team defeated Cloquet-Carlton 1-0 in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament at Irondale High School on Thursday.

The Cougars were propelled in their first-ever state appearance with a goal from senior striker Ella Huetll off a beautiful through ball from junior Jenna Starkey.

Mankato East will take on 2-seed Academy of Holy Angels in the semifinals at 2:30 on Nov. 2 inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.