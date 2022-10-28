Huetll’s goal advances East to state semifinals inside U.S. Bank Stadium
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3-seeded Mankato East girls’ soccer team defeated Cloquet-Carlton 1-0 in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament at Irondale High School on Thursday.
The Cougars were propelled in their first-ever state appearance with a goal from senior striker Ella Huetll off a beautiful through ball from junior Jenna Starkey.
Mankato East will take on 2-seed Academy of Holy Angels in the semifinals at 2:30 on Nov. 2 inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.