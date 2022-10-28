Madelia police search for missing teen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy.

Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have failed and all his social media accounts have been deleted.

Phone pings have placed his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa.

If you have any information on either Ramos’s welfare or location is asked to please call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.

