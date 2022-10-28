Mankato Brewery celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery said it’s time to raise a glass as it celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. In this case, their specialty beer that celebrates the holiday tradition.

Bright and Light is one of the newest Mankato Brewery drinks. It’s inspired by the brilliant Kiwanis Holiday Lights display, and is one of the newest Mankato Brewery drinks.

“The goal is not only to help raise funds for it by the beer itself, but also bring awareness to what they’re doing in our community,” said Mankato Brewery Founder Tim Tupy. “Because there’s so many great things that happen within our greater region. A lot of times people don’t really realize how they can get involved.”

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the brewery is helping them spread the word.

“Look at how many places this beer is going to go out to,” said Kyle Mrozek, Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. “And a lot of people know about holiday lights and that’s why they might buy the beer. But for those that don’t know about Kiwanis Holiday Lights, it’s a great way to get information about it. They can scan the QR code on the can.”

Mankato Brewery is also celebrating a decade since its first public brew. They are known for giving patrons the special beer and designs for local organizations that give back to the community.

“For us to be able to look at what we have, knowing that beer is a way that generates excitement and it creates conversation” explained Tupy. “So, we just know that as we come out with a beer that’s associated with an organization, so in this case with the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, we know that people will be talking more about it.”

Kiwanis Holiday Lights will illuminate Sibley Park with more than 2 million lights.

They say it’s thanks to the visitors, local organizations, and 1,500 volunteers that they get to put this for the community and the people who travel to see them.

“We’ve got the excitement for ten years,” reflected Mrozek. “And something that’s become, when we envision it, really a celebration in the community, an annual tradition,”

The drink will be found in local liquor stores and restaurants now through the holidays.

