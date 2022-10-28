Your Photos
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program

The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.
The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program.

The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic.

The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.

To commemorate its return, MCHS Mankato officials will hold an event on Thursday, November 3rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is near the box office at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

