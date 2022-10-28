Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted.
This is the story of Leelah, a dog who was successfully placed in a caring home.
For more information on adopting an animal from BENCHS you can give them a call at (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.