Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption

October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it's estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted.

This is the story of Leelah, a dog who was successfully placed in a caring home.

For more information on adopting an animal from BENCHS you can give them a call at (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

In St. Peter, you'll find Seth Nelson from Rising Sun Chiropractic. He's a chiropractor who...
Chiropractor physician discusses benefits of human and animal chiropractic care
7th grader's major donation to benchs
St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS
St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS
This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone.
Pick of the Litter: Purrsephone