MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team played host to Concordia-St. Paul to close out the regular season Thursday.

MSU wins 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jenny Vetter.

Mavericks win the NSIC regular season title and will shift focus to the conference’s postseason tournament which begins next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.