Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National First Responders Day: what it takes to be a hero

With more on how the training process of a paramedic works, Kelsey and Lisa were visited by a first response instructor from South Central College, Eric Weller.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Kato Living is recognizing the heroic men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes.

Of course, this doesn’t happen overnight.

Professional training today can take anywhere from one to three years.

Candidates learn life support techniques in first-response situations, including CPR, and treatment of wounds.

Paramedics deliver more advanced procedures and often require more extensive education and training

With more on how the training process works, Kelsey and Lisa were visited by a first response instructor from South Central College, Eric Weller.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Habits: It can be hard to know where to start and how to stick with them. But you don’t know...
Sticking with it: how to form a habit
Between color and type, the countertop options are truly endless. Kelsey and Lisa visited...
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the...
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?