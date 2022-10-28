National First Responders Day: what it takes to be a hero

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Kato Living is recognizing the heroic men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes.

Of course, this doesn’t happen overnight.

Professional training today can take anywhere from one to three years.

Candidates learn life support techniques in first-response situations, including CPR, and treatment of wounds.

Paramedics deliver more advanced procedures and often require more extensive education and training

With more on how the training process works, Kelsey and Lisa were visited by a first response instructor from South Central College, Eric Weller.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.