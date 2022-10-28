Shen Butler-Lawson becoming the premiere runningback for the Mavericks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Junior runningback Shen Butler-Lawson is becoming a rising star in the backfield for the Minnesota State Mavericks football team. In the Mavericks matchup against No. 21 Augustana, Lawson scored three touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards on 17 carries.

Butler-Lawson sat down with sports reporter Anfernee Patterson for a one on one interview.

Anfernee Patterson: Shen, what has helped get the running game off to a great start for you?

Shen Butler-Lawson: For me, I think it’s my coaches. They’ve been helping me watch film a little bit more. Me and Coach Henny, we come in a couple of times a week on our own time, watch some more film, see what they’re doing in particular, the way it’s done and stuff like that. I feel like they’ve (the offensive line) been doing a great job upfront, giving me one on ones with safety, and I’ve been able to make, miss and do what I need to do to help us establish the running game.

AP: You gave credit to your offensive line, but you also alluded to one on ones and being able to miss. What has helped you be a better running back when it comes to winning those one on ones?

SBL: I think really, for me, the preparation that I took in the offseason and in the spring. A lot of people don’t know, but in the spring I attended MSU. I actually left due to some personal reasons and I really just buckled down and focused on myself, being a better man, being more elusive, getting faster and working on catching and blocking. I think I’ve been showing that these past few games.

AP: Your hometown is in Georgia and you moved to Missouri. What exactly got you into football?

SBL: I started when I was four years old. I played flag football in this league, and I just remember one touchdown in particular. I got a long run and I flipped in the end zone. After that, everybody told me, “You’re going to be something,“ and I just took it from there. My family was just football, football, football, and it works.

AP: And of course, Georgia is one of those things that’s known for producing great football players and athletes in general. How would you say that prepares you to be a better football player even though you left in middle school?

SBL: Really, I think southern football in general is just different. It gets you really prepared because they’re bigger. It’s faster too. It’s more college like when you get into middle school and high school out there. It’s basically a college game in there and prepared that way and it starts with Little League. Those coaches really get you prepared to go from level to level. So that’s why I think it is.

AP: You also spoke about being here at MSU, but obviously now getting to play this season. What was it like having to wait to get that opportunity?

SBL: Man, this has been a journey for sure. Last spring, I was just working at Walmart, not even with the team, and I was just thinking about football every day. I was just trying to get better and being able to be with this team. The support they gave me while I was away, it’s just a good upbringing to me being back and getting back on that field with this team.

AP: My last question is what is next? How do you remain focused throughout the rest of the season? Obviously some important games coming down to the wire.

SBL: I think it’s a want to. If you say you really love football like you do, you’re going to do what you need to do to be prepared for each and every game coming up. Because every game here on out is a big game because it’s the next game, not just because we’re playing a ranked team. We’re known as good. So we just got to come out prepared like we’ve been doing these last few weeks, doing what we need to do. Not particularly the other teams, but doing what we need to do to be prepared for each game coming up.

AP: Thank you. Shane.

SBL: Yes, sir. I appreciate it.

