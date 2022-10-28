Spooktacular conditions for Halloween Weekend

This weekend will be full of sunshine, an occasional light breeze mixed in, and pleasant temperatures to take advantage of before our next cooldown moves in late next week.

Today will start off with some lingering cloud coverage across the area and temperatures in the 40s through the morning hours. Through the mid to late morning hours, clouds will gradually clear up making way for mostly sunny skies for the day ahead. As sunshine returns to the area, temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Tonight will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain quiet with a day full of sunshine. A light breeze is likely to return to the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Despite the light breeze in the area, skies will be full of sunshine while temperatures hover in the mid-60s through the afternoon hours. Saturday night will stay mostly clear with a few passing clouds from time to time as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to follow the trend of treats and not tricks for the weekend with more sunshine expected throughout the day. Temperatures will rise back into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Sunday night will be more on the chilly side with clear skies overnight and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-30s by Monday morning.

Monday is going to be full of even more treats for Halloween with more sunshine for the area and temperatures rising into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours with a breeze mixed in up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Monday afternoon and early evening will be great for Trick-or-Treating. As festivities start to wrap up Monday night, skies will remain mostly clear but temperatures will dip into the low-40s by Tuesday morning.

Pleasant conditions and temperatures will stick around through Thursday of next week with sunshine sticking around and highs continuing to hover in the low to mid-60s. A cold front is projected to move through closer to the end of next week/next weekend. The cold front will bring an increase in cloud coverage throughout Thursday as skies become mostly cloudy heading into Friday. The front is showing signs of moving through the area on Friday which would bring some scattered showers to the area throughout Friday morning and afternoon. The timing of this frontal passage have been fluctuating a tad throughout the forecast period, which means it may continue to fluctuate a tad. This means the front could pass through the area as early as Thursday night or as late as Saturday evening. The timing of the frontal passage will be more consistent as we make our way closer to the end of next week. Once the cold front passes through the area we will notice a drop in temperatures from the 60s down into the 40s by next weekend.

