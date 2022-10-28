Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign

Greater Mankato Area United Way (FILE)
Greater Mankato Area United Way (FILE)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors.

The nonprofit aims to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives.

It serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.

United Way is led by a volunteer Board of Directors who oversee policy, finances and operations.

Each member is elected for two three-year terms, and meetings are held once a month.

The organization is now seeking applicants for the next term starting in February.

“The board is a great opportunity to get involved with United Way and have that dynamic impact of making a difference, having your voice heard and really getting involved in the community process,” said Director of Operations and Communications Laura Murray.

Board members are also expected to be part of committees, task forces and United Way activities.

That includes events to support its annual fundraising campaign.

Leaders say the organization’s making progress towards its 2023 campaign goal.

“We are at 46% of our campaign goal of $2,150,000, and it is just amazing to see the support from all avenues that are coming together to help us meet this goal,” Murray added. “We have campaign rallies, we have community donors, we have special events that businesses are doing.”

Board member applications can be found online.

They will remain open until November 30.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County

Latest News

Madelia police search for missing teen
The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center open to...
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is...
Mankato Brewery celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights
Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill