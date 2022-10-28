United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors.

The nonprofit aims to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives.

It serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.

United Way is led by a volunteer Board of Directors who oversee policy, finances and operations.

Each member is elected for two three-year terms, and meetings are held once a month.

The organization is now seeking applicants for the next term starting in February.

“The board is a great opportunity to get involved with United Way and have that dynamic impact of making a difference, having your voice heard and really getting involved in the community process,” said Director of Operations and Communications Laura Murray.

Board members are also expected to be part of committees, task forces and United Way activities.

That includes events to support its annual fundraising campaign.

Leaders say the organization’s making progress towards its 2023 campaign goal.

“We are at 46% of our campaign goal of $2,150,000, and it is just amazing to see the support from all avenues that are coming together to help us meet this goal,” Murray added. “We have campaign rallies, we have community donors, we have special events that businesses are doing.”

Board member applications can be found online.

They will remain open until November 30.

