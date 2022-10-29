Furry’s OT heroics lifts MSU past Bowling Green

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (4-3) defeated Bowling Green 3-2 in overtime to open up its CCHA schedule on a high note.

The Mavericks saw three players net their first goals of the season. Junior Ondrej Pavel put the puck into a open net to give MSU a 1-0 lead in the first period. Later, sophomore Tanner Edwards scored off his own rebound in the second frame, before Bowling Green tied the game up at two to force overtime.

In overtime, senior Brendan Furry went five-hole to secure the win for Minnesota State over his hometown team.

Tomorrow, the Mavericks and Falcons are back in action inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for a 6:07 puck drop.

