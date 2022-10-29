Warmer than average temperatures

High temperatures remain much warmer than average for the remainder of this weekend. We will also remain dry, so any Halloweekend plans will be good to go!

As we continue through this week, we can expect temperatures in the 60s until a cold front late week brings cooler temperatures. Along with cooler temperatures, we can expect increased rain chances as we approach next weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s as we continue through Halloweekend.

Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies and a low of 41 degrees. Tomorrow, a high of 62 degrees with partly cloudy skies and mild wind.

Looking ahead to late week and next weekend, we can expect windy conditions Wednesday as the front approaches, followed by increased rain chances starting Thursday.

