Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warmer than average temperatures

Dry conditions remain until late week
KEYC News Now
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High temperatures remain much warmer than average for the remainder of this weekend. We will also remain dry, so any Halloweekend plans will be good to go!

As we continue through this week, we can expect temperatures in the 60s until a cold front late week brings cooler temperatures. Along with cooler temperatures, we can expect increased rain chances as we approach next weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s as we continue through Halloweekend.

Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies and a low of 41 degrees. Tomorrow, a high of 62 degrees with partly cloudy skies and mild wind.

Looking ahead to late week and next weekend, we can expect windy conditions Wednesday as the front approaches, followed by increased rain chances starting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
The Waseca Bluejays showed off its state-ranked offense in an 81-36 road win over New Ulm...
No. 7 Waseca, New Ulm set new MSHSL record for combined points scored

Latest News

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Another sunny, warm weekend
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Pleasant conditions will stick around through the weekend and most of next week ahead of next...
Spooktacular conditions for Halloween Weekend
Pleasant conditions will stick around through the weekend and most of next week ahead of next...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-28-2022 - clipped version