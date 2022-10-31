Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident.

Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July.

Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization.

The money raised during the benefit would go to helping buy Nesset specialized equipment to help with quality of life.

The benefit will be at the Janesville Trinity Lutheran School Gym on Sunday, November 6th from 10 am to 2 p.m.

There will be a meal for attendees, a silent auction and a place for people to place donations.

Donations can also be made by visiting Nesset’s online Caring Bridge fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.