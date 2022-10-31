Halloween: the local history behind the holiday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s safe to say Halloween received its biggest transformation within the last 50 years or so. It’s become the go-to holiday for the release of most horror films and television shows. But what about our local history? Kelsey and Lisa had Jessica Potter in studio with the Blue Earth County Historical Society for more on local legends and lore.

