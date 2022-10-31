Mankato Public Safety seeks suspects in connection with damaged sculpture
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in identifying suspects accused of damaging with a sculpture this weekend downtown.
The sculpture, better known as “Endeavor” was located on hickory street.
It is valued at $15,000 according to city officials.
The damage was done just after midnight on Saturday.
The suspects were photographed wearing Halloween costumes while walking downtown.
Surveillance camera footage found the following:
A $1,000 reward, sponsored by CityArt, is being offered to anyone providing information on the identity of the two suspects.
The Mankato Department of Public safety can be contacted at 507-387-8780.
