Mankato Public Safety seeks suspects in connection with damaged sculpture

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in identifying suspects accused of damaging with a sculpture this weekend downtown.

The sculpture, better known as “Endeavor” was located on hickory street.

It is valued at $15,000 according to city officials.

The damage was done just after midnight on Saturday.

The suspects were photographed wearing Halloween costumes while walking downtown.

Surveillance camera footage found the following:

Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspects. (Mankato Department of Public Safety)

Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspect at the site of the sculpture. (Mankato Department of Public Safety)

A $1,000 reward, sponsored by CityArt, is being offered to anyone providing information on the identity of the two suspects.

The Mankato Department of Public safety can be contacted at 507-387-8780.

