Mankato Public Safety seeks suspects in connection with damaged sculpture

The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture. The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in identifying suspects accused of damaging with a sculpture this weekend downtown.

The sculpture, better known as “Endeavor” was located on hickory street.

It is valued at $15,000 according to city officials.

The damage was done just after midnight on Saturday.

The suspects were photographed wearing Halloween costumes while walking downtown.

Surveillance camera footage found the following:

Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspects.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspects.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspect at the site of the sculpture.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)

A $1,000 reward, sponsored by CityArt, is being offered to anyone providing information on the identity of the two suspects.

The Mankato Department of Public safety can be contacted at 507-387-8780.

