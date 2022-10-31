Your Photos
New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1

Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow. Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow.

Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Mankato's residential garbage and recycling pick-up service...
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Mankato's residential garbage and recycling pick-up service schedule is changing to a four-day pickup.(City of Mankato)

There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.

City staff says curbside recycling will continue to be picked up every other week on the same day as garbage.

Holiday schedule stays the same, if the observed holiday falls on a collection day, there will be a one-day delay in pick up.

