New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow.

Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Mankato's residential garbage and recycling pick-up service schedule is changing to a four-day pickup. (City of Mankato)

There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.

City staff says curbside recycling will continue to be picked up every other week on the same day as garbage.

Holiday schedule stays the same, if the observed holiday falls on a collection day, there will be a one-day delay in pick up.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.