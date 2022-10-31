North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips.

North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods.

With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time to enter and exit driveways and alleys.

For parents, join your kids for trick-or-treating, teach them to stick to familiar areas, and to always stay alert.

“We want to make sure that our trick or treaters are as visible as they can be and cautious when out and about in our neighborhoods. Which is why every Halloween, North Mankato police officers and reserve officers will drive throughout our community and hand out glow sticks to trick or treaters, North Mankato Police Chief, Ross Gullickson said. ”They can also get a glow stick at the trunk or treat event at the Taylor Library, and we use that as an opportunity to use to impart some safety messages to our kids.”

The annual trunk or treat at the Taylor Library in North Mankato is from 5-7pm.

