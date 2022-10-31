Scattered showers, cooler temperatures return by this weekend

Despite the wonderful start to this week, temperatures will be much cooler by this weekend following an end of the week cold front that will also bring in a few rounds of scattered showers.

Today through Wednesday will remain pleasant with above normal highs. Starting with today, we will see plenty of sunshine with light winds throughout the day. Temperatures will start off on the chilly side before rising into the mid-60s by this afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to drop through the early evening hours, but will remain mild in the 50s for the last couple hours of trick-or-treating today. Tonight will remain clear with light winds as temperatures dip into the upper-30s and low-40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the pleasant side with lots of sunshine throughout the day as skies remain mostly sunny. Temperatures will gradually rise into the mid to upper-60s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph possible at times. Tuesday night will remain on the clear and quiet side with a few passing clouds and temperatures dipping into the low to mid-50s by Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be the warmest but windiest day of the week. Skies will continue with sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will rise and hover in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph likely at times. Wednesday night will gradually become cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the cloudy side with a breeze sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s through the afternoon hours as winds range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday night will remain cloudy as scattered showers move in through the late night hours and stick around through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain cloudy and chilly. The high for the day will actually occur around 12 am Friday morning. From there, temperatures will steadily drop into the low to mid-40s into the afternoon hours. Scattered showers will linger in the area through the morning hours before gradually clearing out through the early to mid afternoon hours. As showers clear, skies will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday we will remain on the cool and cloudy side. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Scattered showers will return on and off throughout the day as skies remain on the cloudy side. Showers may continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain on the cloudy side with more on and off scattered showers in the area. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s with windy conditions up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Sunday night will remain on the cloudy side as showers gradually clear out of the area and temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to start off on the cool and cloudy side with isolated rain chances possible on both Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be on the partly cloudy side with pockets of sunshine expected. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s through the first half of the week with breezy conditions mixed in.

