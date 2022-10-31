Sunny and spooky Halloween

Your Photos
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We’ve had very mild weather recently, with above average high temperatures and dry conditions.

Today, warmer temperatures continued and we had a good bit of sunshine to finish off our weekend.

Tonight, we will drop into the 30s, which is normal for this time of year, and we will have partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue, to start off our week and celebrate the holiday! For trick or treating, temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s, with clear skies and mild winds.

For the rest of the week, we will continue to be warm and mild, until a cold front starts to make its way through later this week. With this front approaching, we will see increased rain chances, and temperatures will fall rapidly as next weekend approaches.

