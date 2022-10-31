Your Photos
Test drive: How to pick the best set of wheels

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the market for a new vehicle? Going to a dealership and actually going through the whole process can be so daunting. There likely aren’t many things people dread more than dealing with a car salesman.

Well, times they are a-changing. Things don’t work quite like they used to.

With that, Lisa and Kelsey caught up with Mankato Motors Sales Consultant, Richard Garvey, for some tips for your next car buying excursion.

Just a heads up: before you head to the dealership, if you are planning on test driving a vehicle you, will need to bring a valid ID and proof of insurance.

