Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv