UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing two-year-old

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – An Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old child has been canceled this morning.

The BCA says Shannon Yusef Ingram has been found safe in North Minneapolis.

They also say a suspect is in custody.

Police had been looking for his non-custodial father Shannon Dawayne Ingram.

The Apple Valley Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 2-year- old child, Shannon Yusef Ingram, who goes by Yusuf.

He was believed to have been taken by a non-custodial father, Shannon Dawayne Ingram.

Yusef was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, gray jeans, and blue slip-on shoes.

The vehicle associated with this incident was located in the 100 block of Ruth Street North.

The Apple Valley Police Department requests any information regarding the whereabouts of Yusef, or Shannon Ingram, to contact the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-322-2323.

