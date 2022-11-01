Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Complex complexion: the science behind skin care

Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about the beautiful benefits of skin care.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

To illustrate the importance of a children reading, local children’s book author Elizabeth...
National Author’s Day: reading builds confidence, personal awareness in children
His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up...
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
Complex complexion : The science behind skin care
Make-up Hack: Cleaner brush, healthier skin