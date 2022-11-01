How to repurpose your pumpkins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills.

If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of mold, you can make meals with it.

Yet if they aren’t, you can also turn them into compost, cut your pumpkin in half and turn it into a fall feeder for the squirrels and other wildlife, and lastly use it as critter treats.

You can also donate your pumpkins to The Little Green Wagon and Jack McGowans farm where they feed it to animals.

“Bring them! We will feed them to the deer,” Jack Mcgowans Farm owner, Jack Mcgowans said. “We have been making pumpkin soup and pumpkin pie and pumpkin cookies and pumpkin good Lord in heaven. We’re eating a lot of pumpkins.”

The farms say they cant take painted pumpkins for the safety of their animals.

