Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren. Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group, had a long history of behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings Oct. 19, 2022.(Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed.

Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls — some as young as 10 years old — learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts.

One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters was among those who said she received such training.

The daughter and Fluke-Ekren’s oldest son both urged the judge to impose a maximum sentence.

They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother.

Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse and rationalized her actions during a weepy speech at Tuesday’s hearing.

