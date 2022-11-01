Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mapleton water tower shuts down

FILE - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two...
FILE - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways.(Pixy.org)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks.

The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways.

This is a planned shutdown for maintenance and water is safe to drink.

It’s suggested that residents should run water for five minutes prior to any laundry and avoid washing whites.

City officials also say to turn up water softener settings if possible and run vinegar in dishwashers and laundry.

When the water tower is up and running again, residents should flush their water heaters, clean toilet tanks and run vinegar through dishwashers and washing machines to remove any stuck-on iron.

Contact Mapleton City Hall with any questions at (507)-524-3492.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture. The sculpture is part of...
UPDATE: Sculpture theft suspect turns himself in; sculpture returned
Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen...
McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families
Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version
Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen...
McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families