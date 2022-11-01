Mapleton water tower shuts down

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks.

The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways.

This is a planned shutdown for maintenance and water is safe to drink.

It’s suggested that residents should run water for five minutes prior to any laundry and avoid washing whites.

City officials also say to turn up water softener settings if possible and run vinegar in dishwashers and laundry.

When the water tower is up and running again, residents should flush their water heaters, clean toilet tanks and run vinegar through dishwashers and washing machines to remove any stuck-on iron.

Contact Mapleton City Hall with any questions at (507)-524-3492.

