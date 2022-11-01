Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYZATA, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 200 McDonalds based in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Michigan are partnering with a nonprofit for a good cause.

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members. The nonprofit expanded earlier this year to add first responders to their mission.

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen...
Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members. The nonprofit expanded earlier this year to add first responders to their mission.(Folds of Honor)

Beginning today until Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, the owners of the the participating McDonald’s restaurants will donate a portion of sales, up to 100 thousand dollars, to Folds of Honor.

In Minnesota alone, Folds of Honor has awarded over 650 scholarships since it began its mission in 2014.

The organization has awarded over 200 this year alone.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture. The sculpture is part of...
UPDATE: Sculpture theft suspect turns himself in; sculpture returned
Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version
Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen...
McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families
Each summer, Camp Sweet LIfe provides children battling Type 1 diabetes a sense of community....
Good Morning Give Back in October: Camp Sweet Life