Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National Author’s Day: reading builds confidence, personal awareness in children

Local children’s book author Elizabeth Janike joined Lisa and Kelsey to stress the importance of children learning to read
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s no secret that reading is essential to help children excel in studies,

However, there are many other advantages to exposing them to various literary concepts.

They grow to appreciate and value their roots, understand their ancestry and gain a clear perspective of the world they live in.

When children read or are read to, they hear more than mere words. It is said to be a confidence-builder and it also help them develop Personal Awareness of the world around them.

To illustrate the importance of a children reading, local children’s book author Elizabeth Janike joined Lisa and Kelsey to show them how to help children read between the lines.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up...
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
Complex complexion : The science behind skin care
Make-up Hack: Cleaner brush, healthier skin