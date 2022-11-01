National Author’s Day: reading builds confidence, personal awareness in children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s no secret that reading is essential to help children excel in studies,

However, there are many other advantages to exposing them to various literary concepts.

They grow to appreciate and value their roots, understand their ancestry and gain a clear perspective of the world they live in.

When children read or are read to, they hear more than mere words. It is said to be a confidence-builder and it also help them develop Personal Awareness of the world around them.

To illustrate the importance of a children reading, local children’s book author Elizabeth Janike joined Lisa and Kelsey to show them how to help children read between the lines.

