Near record breaking highs expected ahead of major cooldown

A strong cold front will bring a major cooldown to the area following near record breaking highs in the low to mid-70s.

Today will be one of the last days we will be able to enjoy sunshine, light winds, and beautiful temperatures. After today we will notice an increase in winds, clouds, and rain chances. Today we will be able to take advantage of mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the 70 degree mark by this afternoon. Winds will be pleasant from the south between 5 and 15 mph. Winds will become breezy overnight, ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. As winds become breezy, skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will dip into the low-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is when we will start to notice some differences in the forecast. The morning/day will start off mostly clear with plenty of sunshine across the area. We will notice a gradual increase in cloud coverage throughout the day as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Despite the clouds moving into the area, we should remain dry as showers and thunderstorms aren’t projected to move through the area until Thursday night. Temperatures will remain beautiful with highs in the mid-70s. We are looking at a high of 74 by the afternoon hours. We are watching these temperatures very closely as the record high for November 2 was set at 75 degrees back in 1990. There is a chance we could meet or break that record. Wednesday night will teeter between mostly clear and mostly cloudy depending on your location. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-50s by Thursday morning as winds remain rather strong.

Thursday will follow the cloudy and windy trend from Wednesday. Temperatures will remain rather warm with highs hovering around the 70 degree mark through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain rather cloudy through the day as showers and thunderstorms move into the area late Thursday night. Thunderstorms will eventually subside through the overnight hours as showers continue to linger into Friday morning while temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s overnight.

Friday will remain cloudy with scattered showers through the morning hours. As we approach the afternoon hours we will get a break from showers before more are set to return to the area Friday evening and night. Temperatures on Friday will be tricky as the high for the day will occur just after midnight with temperatures hovering in the upper-40s. This means, as the morning/day progresses, temperatures will steadily drop into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Scattered showers will return Friday evening/ night and linger into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Saturday morning.

This weekend we will continue to see on and off scattered showers throughout the area. Temperatures on Saturday will be hovering around the 50 degree mark through the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. Temperatures will dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning. As on and off showers continue overnight into Sunday morning, clearing out by Sunday morning, skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will hover in the low-50s with relatively light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Sunday night will be chilly as they dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning. Don’t forget that we turn our clocks back one hour Sunday morning as Daylight Savings comes to an end.

Next week we have a couple more minor cold fronts working their way through the area following the strong weekend cold front. This means that temperatures will dip below average for most of next week. We could also see a few more scattered shower chances on Tuesday and Thursday night. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy throughout next week as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-30s and low to mid-40s. We will also have an on and off breeze come through the area next week with winds ranging from 5 mph up to 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 mph and 30 mph throughout the week.

