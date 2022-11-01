Your Photos
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice

His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

