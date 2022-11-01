Your Photos
Protecting your home from Winter pests

The change in seasons can leave animals looking for new homes...
af
af(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Stein Innvaer, Area Wildlife Supervisor for Nicollet said “The landscape for the last three months now, we’ve been in harvest and 90% of the land has changed dramatically. The crops are gone, the ground has been plowed and for an animal now, there’s no cover nowhere to hide and most of the food has been removed.”

For mammals in the wild like mice,

Innvaer said “They get underneath that snow cover and they form tunnels and runways and they’re free of predators from the sky from hawks and owls. they’re pretty much safe.”

When trying to find warmth during Winter, pests look for access to our homes-- in anyway they can.

Owner of American Pest Control Mike Couglan said “All it takes is a nice little hole like that and then they can get in and they’re hidden and they chew.”

So how do you mouse-proof your home?

Couglan said “Three problem areas when O mouse proof a house. It’s garages with too much stuff on the interior wall that meets the house the second is decks low decks you can’t get under and the third is sometimes stairs that are just put up to the house.”

And in extreme cases poison is an option,

“They just go through it. they get it on their body and as they groom themselves, they ingest the poison.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

