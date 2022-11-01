Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A perfect evening for candy and costumes as families flocked to Trunk or Treat at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

“We just love it,” Wade Hoffman said.

“25 still dressing up,” Mirza Dominguez said. “Now with a plus one.”

“We are just having a lot of fun and getting a lot of candy in one place,” Rachel Naumann said.

For the candy, there were several favorites of the night.

“The Reece’s,” Bhella Love said.

“Mine too,” Vee Love said.

“Airheads, butterfingers, Reece’s are always a go to, nerds, we got sour patch kids,” Joe Peterson said.

“Milk duds are mine,” Staci Carlson said.

“Snickers, we just tell the kids take a handful and they are like, what??” Kira Moniz said.

JD: “Do you have a favorite candy?”

“Yeah!” Lincoln Hoffman said.

JD: “Which one?”

“All of them!” Hoffman said.

In the neighborhoods of West Mankato, residents were out in droves looking to get their candy fill and spread the halloween cheer.

“The kids are having a good time,” Michael Ijames said. “They are happy. They are smiling, they are happy, they got carefree.”

“Halloween is our favorite,” Peterson said.

“Yeah it is our favorite holiday,” Eva Douma said.

“Have fun, dress up. Eat lots of candy,” Dominguez said.

