UPDATE: Sculpture theft suspect turns himself in; sculpture returned

The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture. The sculpture is part of...
The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture. The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato.

The statue, known as “Endeavor,” was removed from its place on Hickory Street just after midnight on Saturday.

Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspects.
Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspects.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
Mankato Public Safety says the suspect’s name will not be released with criminal charges pending.

The statue has been returned.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

