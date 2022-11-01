UPDATE: Sculpture theft suspect turns himself in; sculpture returned

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato.

The statue, known as “Endeavor,” was removed from its place on Hickory Street just after midnight on Saturday.

Surveillance camera footage of alleged suspects. (Mankato Department of Public Safety)

Mankato Public Safety says the suspect’s name will not be released with criminal charges pending.

The statue has been returned.

