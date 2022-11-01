Windy with near-record high temps Wednesday

Your Photos
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The calendar says November, but the weather seems to think it’s early to mid September. Our stretch of sunny warm weather will continue through Thursday with high temperatures soaring to 20+ degrees above average for this time of year. The biggest concern over the next couple of days will be elevated wildfire danger concerns created by warm temperatures, low humidity and strong wind. On Thursday night, a cold front will move across the region, kicking off a shift in our weather pattern that will lead to scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. At this time, hopes for a drought busting rain are bleak, but some places (especially along and east of I-35) could get a quarter to a half inch of rain over the course of the weekend.

The rest of the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

Wednesday will be sunny, warm and very windy with near record high temps in the low to mid 70s. Mankato’s current record high temperature for Wednesday is 75 degrees. The way things are looking, that could easily be tied or broken. Wednesday will be warm, but it will also be windy with southerly gusts of 30 to 40 mph. As I mentioned earlier, the strong wind combined with warm temperatures and low humidity will lead to an elevated wildfire danger risk.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs climbing back into the low 70s. By late Thursday, a front will move across the region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High temps will be in the low 50s, which is almost 20 degrees colder than Wednesday and Thursday, but still very nice for early November. Highs will stay in the 50s into early next week, but long-range forecast models do hint at another front that could drop temperatures even further by mid to late next week.

