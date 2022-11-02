Your Photos
Cancer Story: ‘We can all do hard things’

Here’s the story of Kate Hanson. After a recent cancer diagnosis, the Mankato woman--and her tribe!--used the power of social media and started a movement.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One Mankato woman recently diagnosed with cancer--and her tribe--used the power of social media and started a movement that went beyond what they ever could have imagined.

They truly rallied the community and it started with one big idea, put into one little post. It’s based on the premise, we can all do hard things.

Here’s the story of Kate Hanson.

If you ordered shirts, pick-up is tonight from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon at River Bend Business Products on Victory Drive.

If you didn’t order, don’t worry, they will have extras on hand for sale during those times as well.

