Coparenting: Bringing unity to the family unit

Kelsey and Lisa got an expert, Beth Serrill of Blethen Berens Mankato, to help them navigate through some of those co-parenting challenges some might face.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blended families—those where parents have children from previous relationships, but all the members come together as one unit—may include different cultural or religious backgrounds, parenting styles, and conflicting personalities. Kelsey and Lisa got an expert, Beth Serrill of Blethen Berens Mankato, to help them navigate through some of those co-parenting challenges some might face.

