Grow MANkato community shave down event kicks off a month for men’s cancer awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - And the competition begins, the GrowMankato Shave Down is underway. Two local celebrities, Brendan Furry, forward for the Minnesota State Mavericks and KEYC News Now at noon anchor Sean Morawcynski, got into the chairs, and got their faces shaved smooth with a straight edge. It’s all to help raise awareness of men’s cancers.

“Any form of support that person can get whether that is familial support pr just from the outside is fantastic,” Morawcynski said. “It is great to support JZ Cancer Fund. I know Jonathtan Zierdt was a great part of this community.”

In 2017, Jonathan and his wife Ginger established the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund designed to be a force for cancer awareness and support all those touched by cancer. Tuesday night, the Mankato Brewery and Lupulin Brewing released for the sixth time their Hazy Hero IPA. It’s a beer brewed with the late Jonanthan Zierdt before he passed.

“The part I remember is seeing him just up on the brew deck here, by the kettle, adding hops into the kettle that brew day,” Jonanthan Zierdt’s brother, Jeff Zierdt said. “It just kind of reflects you know it wasn’t five years ago you know it feels like it was yesterday.”

The beer is brewed by either the Mankato Brewery or Lupulin Brewing. A portion of the sales goes toward the Jonanthan Zierdt Cancer Fund.

“It continues to grow,” Zierdt said. “Continues to encourage men to you know get tested during the month of November.”

Through donations from individuals, businesses and foundations, since 2017, the Box Love campaign through the JZ Cancer Fund has received $925,000 to help those in the area impacted by cancer. After today’s clean shave, the race to grow facial hair is on.

