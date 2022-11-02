Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Grow MANkato community shave down event kicks off a month for men’s cancer awareness

November 1 marks the beginning of a month-long mission: grow an epic beard for a good cause. A focus on men's health awareness started today in the barber chair
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - And the competition begins, the GrowMankato Shave Down is underway. Two local celebrities, Brendan Furry, forward for the Minnesota State Mavericks and KEYC News Now at noon anchor Sean Morawcynski, got into the chairs, and got their faces shaved smooth with a straight edge. It’s all to help raise awareness of men’s cancers.

“Any form of support that person can get whether that is familial support pr just from the outside is fantastic,” Morawcynski said. “It is great to support JZ Cancer Fund. I know Jonathtan Zierdt was a great part of this community.”

In 2017, Jonathan and his wife Ginger established the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund designed to be a force for cancer awareness and support all those touched by cancer. Tuesday night, the Mankato Brewery and Lupulin Brewing released for the sixth time their Hazy Hero IPA. It’s a beer brewed with the late Jonanthan Zierdt before he passed.

“The part I remember is seeing him just up on the brew deck here, by the kettle, adding hops into the kettle that brew day,” Jonanthan Zierdt’s brother, Jeff Zierdt said. “It just kind of reflects you know it wasn’t five years ago you know it feels like it was yesterday.”

The beer is brewed by either the Mankato Brewery or Lupulin Brewing. A portion of the sales goes toward the Jonanthan Zierdt Cancer Fund.

“It continues to grow,” Zierdt said. “Continues to encourage men to you know get tested during the month of November.”

Through donations from individuals, businesses and foundations, since 2017, the Box Love campaign through the JZ Cancer Fund has received $925,000 to help those in the area impacted by cancer. After today’s clean shave, the race to grow facial hair is on.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Three wooden sheds sit in the woodworking shop at Fairmont High School in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont CTE program partners with community organizations
The weather creating a perfect Halloween night. Residents in Mankato and North Mankato took...
Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween
Green and brown stalks of corn organized into rows
Drought causes quick harvest
New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1