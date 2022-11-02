Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Here’s how to score a free Thanksgiving Turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club

FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will...
FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will receive a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced it is offering a free turkey promotion to members ahead of Thanksgiving.

Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will receive a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.

The coupons can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 23, while supplies last.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” senior vice president Michael Leary said in a news release.

BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen its doors Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.

Some clubs will have extended closing hours before Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for specific hours in your area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders
Tensions are on the rise in North Korea amid missile launches.
South Korea responds to North Korea missile launches
Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission...
Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening US senator
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
FILE - People take photos of U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington....
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court