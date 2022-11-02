Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hwy 22 closure delayed

FILE - The road will now be closed beginning the evening of Tues. Nov. 7-15, which is also a...
FILE - The road will now be closed beginning the evening of Tues. Nov. 7-15, which is also a Tuesday.(KEYC News Now Staff)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The closure of Highway 22 near St. Peter has been pushed back a couple of days.

The road will now be closed beginning the evening of Tues. Nov. 7-15, which is also a Tuesday.

Crews will work to raise approaches on the Minnesota River bridge.

In addition, the Saint Peter Disc Golf Course will closed November 8th through the 15th.

As an alternative route, drivers should take Highway 169 into St. Peter, local traffic will be detoured onto Highway 99.

MnDOT says drivers should be aware of workers on the shoulders of roads.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission...
Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening US senator
FILE - Starting today, portion of Warren Street between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue in...
Portion of Warren St. temporarily closing
FILE - The event hopes to raise awareness to the Salvation Army’s campaign goal for the...
Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event