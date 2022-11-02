Hwy 22 closure delayed

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The closure of Highway 22 near St. Peter has been pushed back a couple of days.

The road will now be closed beginning the evening of Tues. Nov. 7-15, which is also a Tuesday.

Crews will work to raise approaches on the Minnesota River bridge.

In addition, the Saint Peter Disc Golf Course will closed November 8th through the 15th.

As an alternative route, drivers should take Highway 169 into St. Peter, local traffic will be detoured onto Highway 99.

MnDOT says drivers should be aware of workers on the shoulders of roads.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.