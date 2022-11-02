Mankato East cross country preparing for state title run after another historic season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars cross country team made history again this season after winning their first section title in school history.

Head coach Christopher Ward and runners Isiah Anderson and Luke Scholtes spoke with KEYC reporter Anfernee Patterson as they prepare for state competition.

From Glenwood Avenue to Bruels Street, it’s the usual route taken for Mankato East’s cross country practice. Running up these hills helped the Cougars secure their first section title in school history.

For long-time head coach Christopher Ward, it’s been years in the making.

“This has been something that a lot of athletes over the years have put time in to reach and we really have to give credit to the athletes,” Ward said. “These are graduated athletes that set the stage for these athletes. Yes, these current athletes have put in an enormous amount of miles but its really an establishment that has been taken care of from years and years ago.”

Runners Isaiah Anderson and Luke Scholtes are two of the main culprits of the Cougars success. The duo shares a friendly rivalry, dating back to middle school.

“It’s like, I don’t know, we’re just kind of goofy and make jokes about each other and stuff like that have fun,” Anderson said. “We used to run together like 7th and 8th grade we were like really close. We really weren’t the best of friends then now we’ve been more friends after that.”

“So 7th grade year, we had a time trial,” said Scholtes. “And for the mile it was pretty competitive. It came down to a sprint in the end and I beat him. And then 8th grade year, going to state, we battled it out to whose going to be the person going to state spot. And he won it out. Ever since that, we’ve always been competitively pushing each other to get better.

As the state tournament nears, Ward’s message to his team is, “One race at a time.”

