Mankato East’s perfect season comes to end in Class AA semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team (20-1) came up one-goal short in the Class AA semifinals inside U.S. Bank Stadium, falling to the Academy of Holy Angels Stars 1-0.

The Cougars will play Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the third-place title on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.

