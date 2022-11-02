Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The season of scares is now transitioning into the season of giving with the Salvation Army set to begin its Red Kettle Campaign.

A kick-off event will be held today at the Mankato Salvation Army’s administrative building located on 700 South Riverfront Drive.

The event hopes to raise awareness to the Salvation Army’s campaign goal for the approaching holiday season.

A variety of community leaders, including the mayors of Mankato and North Mankato are invited.

Members of the Maverick Machine are also set to perform at the event, which begins at noon.

