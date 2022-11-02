Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam

Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the...
Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the the final beam was painted green to represent mental health awareness in the area.(Maddie Paul)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This afternoon, staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrated its final beam “topping the tower.”

Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the the final beam was painted green to represent mental health awareness in the area.

Due to windy conditions, the construction crew halted placing the beam.

But once the beam is place, it will complete the full height of the expanded building.

The construction has expanded the pre-existing building by three floors.

”So it’s really exciting to come to see it come to fruition when I drive to work every day,” said Travis Paul, the Regional Chair of Administration for MCHS. “It’s great to see a little more steel go up, lights turn on the building. I think the buzz is really positive. It’s great to celebrate these little Milestones along the way.”

MCHS staff say that construction is on schedule and expected to be completed by early 2024.

Construction began back in February.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

After receiving $100,000 from the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost grant on Oct. 7, the...
St Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council receives $100,000 grant for growth
After cultivating plants using soil with “out of this world” origins, St, Peter High School...
St. Peter students cultivate plants using soil with origins from ‘out of this world’
Two deer sit in the woods in Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
FILE - The road will now be closed beginning the evening of Tues. Nov. 8-15, which is also a...
Hwy 22 closure delayed