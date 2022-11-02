MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This afternoon, staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrated its final beam “topping the tower.”

Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the the final beam was painted green to represent mental health awareness in the area.

Due to windy conditions, the construction crew halted placing the beam.

But once the beam is place, it will complete the full height of the expanded building.

The construction has expanded the pre-existing building by three floors.

”So it’s really exciting to come to see it come to fruition when I drive to work every day,” said Travis Paul, the Regional Chair of Administration for MCHS. “It’s great to see a little more steel go up, lights turn on the building. I think the buzz is really positive. It’s great to celebrate these little Milestones along the way.”

MCHS staff say that construction is on schedule and expected to be completed by early 2024.

Construction began back in February.

