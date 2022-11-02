Your Photos
Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening US senator

Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to threatening a U.S. senator.

Thirty-five-year-old Brendon Daugherty, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday.

According to court documents, Daugherty left two threatening voice mail messages for a senator who was unnamed, but lives outside Minnesota, on June 11.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Daugherty said the Republican Party was pushing him to become a domestic terrorist and that he could wait to kill the senator.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

