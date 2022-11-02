Minnesota man pleads guilty to threatening US senator
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to threatening a U.S. senator.
Thirty-five-year-old Brendon Daugherty, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday.
According to court documents, Daugherty left two threatening voice mail messages for a senator who was unnamed, but lives outside Minnesota, on June 11.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Daugherty said the Republican Party was pushing him to become a domestic terrorist and that he could wait to kill the senator.
