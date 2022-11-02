Near record breaking highs today, unsettled weather this weekend

Abnormally high, near record breaking highs, are expected in the area today ahead of an unsettled weather pattern that is likely to bring showers and cooler temperatures to the area by this weekend.

Today will start off sunny and breezy through the morning hours as temperatures mainly hover in the 50s across the area. By the afternoon hours we will see an increase in cloud coverage as winds increase up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Despite the increase in cloud coverage, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s. We are watching these temperatures very closely today as the record high for today was set in 1987 with 75 degrees. We are looking at a high of 75 by this afternoon so there is a chance we could at least meet the record. If temperatures rise beyond 75 then we will break the record high for today. Tonight will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-50s by Thursday morning as winds remain breezy.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy but gradually become mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain warm through the afternoon with highs hovering around the 70 degree mark. Winds will also remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Other than a stray pop up shower or two in the afternoon hours, showers will mainly hold off until the late night hours after 9 and 10 pm. Showers will start off rather light and spotty before becoming scattered through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with morning showers likely continuing in the area. Temperatures will be much cooler in the afternoon hours as they will hover in the low to mid-40s through the morning and afternoon hours with winds ranging up to 15 mph. Showers may subside for a while through the afternoon hours before more scattered showers return Friday evening and night, lingering into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Saturday morning. Due to the temperatures dipping into the mid-30s overnight, there is a chance for a few snowflakes to be mixed in with the showers overnight.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy side with more showers possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. Showers will gradually start to fizzle out through the afternoon hours leaving behind partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-40s and relatively light winds mixed in. Saturday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the low-50s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be relatively light up to 15 mph through the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout Sunday night as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Next week is going to be much cooler with more days seeing slightly below average temperatures than near normal temperatures for this time of year. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper-40s across the area with a breeze up to 20 mph returning to the area. By Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies return along with scattered shower chances through the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s through the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be the warmest day of next week.

By the middle of next week, we will see a trend of cooler temperatures sticking around the area. Wednesday afternoon will hover in the low to mid-40s with morning to early afternoon showers possible. By Thursday, we are looking at a few isolated showers possible in the area as temperatures hover in the low-40s. Friday will be on the drier side but windy side with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 possible. Friday will also be the coldest day of next week with highs hovering in the upper-30s through the afternoon hours. This will make Friday feel rather blustery with highs in the 30s and windy conditions mixed in.

