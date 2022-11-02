Your Photos
NRHEG on a roll, sweeping Waseca in Section 2AA quarterfinals

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva volleyball program (21-6) defeated Waseca 3-0 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Panthers are the top seed in the Section 2AA South Sub-Section volleyball bracket and will next face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at New Prague High School.

