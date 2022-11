MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, portion of Warren Street between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue in Mankato will be temporarily closed.

Crews will be working on a gas main replacement project.

The road is expected to open back up Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting.

A detour using Monks Ave. has been provided for motorists.

