St Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council receives $100,000 grant for growth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “When we come together, we learn about each other more,” explained co-founder & co-president of the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council, Mohamed Abdulkadir. “And become happier and stress-free a little bit.”

After receiving $100,000 from the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost grant on Oct. 7, the newly formed Good Neighbor Diversity Council in St. Peter prepares to expand its mission:

They provide training and programming for cross-cultural communication and support for people with diverse backgrounds in the St. Peter area- especially those with African, Hispanic, and Native American backgrounds.

“We want people to embrace diversity and not to fear it,” said co-founder & co-president of the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council William Nelsen. “Because when we embrace adversity and get to know new neighbors get to make friends and acquaintances, we’ve discovered that people just find tremendous joy in doing so we want that for to happen for everybody.”

The diversity council plans to use funds for language and technology training by professionals, creating cross-cultural community events- for people of all ages, and helping people register to vote and understand civic duties.

“For example, the civic is not something that everybody is aware about,” said Abdulkadir. “What else you can do to become a citizen of this nation -- number one is voting.”

The diversity council will work closely with local government agencies, school districts, and religious organizations to encourage civic and social participation by all ethnic groups in the community.

“Becoming a part of our events, our activities, our training programs, the various major events that are going to have in the future that bring people together- this wonderful diversity that we want to keep celebrating. said Nelsen.”

Co-founder Mohamed Abdulkadir says his goal is to promote the spirit of being “good neighbors” to each other.

“It is very colorful when people come together and think about that and find a kind of common thing,” said Abdulkadir. “If you’re willing to participate, we are so open to everyone.”

