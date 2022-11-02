Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council receives $100,000 grant for growth

After receiving $100,000 from the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost grant on Oct. 7, the...
After receiving $100,000 from the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost grant on Oct. 7, the newly formed Good Neighbor Diversity Council in St. Peter prepares to expand its mission.(Good Neighbor Diversity Council)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “When we come together, we learn about each other more,” explained co-founder & co-president of the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council, Mohamed Abdulkadir. “And become happier and stress-free a little bit.”

After receiving $100,000 from the Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost grant on Oct. 7, the newly formed Good Neighbor Diversity Council in St. Peter prepares to expand its mission:

They provide training and programming for cross-cultural communication and support for people with diverse backgrounds in the St. Peter area- especially those with African, Hispanic, and Native American backgrounds.

“We want people to embrace diversity and not to fear it,” said co-founder & co-president of the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council William Nelsen. “Because when we embrace adversity and get to know new neighbors get to make friends and acquaintances, we’ve discovered that people just find tremendous joy in doing so we want that for to happen for everybody.”

The diversity council plans to use funds for language and technology training by professionals, creating cross-cultural community events- for people of all ages, and helping people register to vote and understand civic duties.

“For example, the civic is not something that everybody is aware about,” said Abdulkadir. “What else you can do to become a citizen of this nation -- number one is voting.”

The diversity council will work closely with local government agencies, school districts, and religious organizations to encourage civic and social participation by all ethnic groups in the community.

“Becoming a part of our events, our activities, our training programs, the various major events that are going to have in the future that bring people together- this wonderful diversity that we want to keep celebrating. said Nelsen.”

Co-founder Mohamed Abdulkadir says his goal is to promote the spirit of being “good neighbors” to each other.

“It is very colorful when people come together and think about that and find a kind of common thing,” said Abdulkadir. “If you’re willing to participate, we are so open to everyone.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

After cultivating plants using soil with “out of this world” origins, St, Peter High School...
St. Peter students cultivate plants using soil with origins from ‘out of this world’
Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the...
MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam
Two deer sit in the woods in Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
FILE - The road will now be closed beginning the evening of Tues. Nov. 8-15, which is also a...
Hwy 22 closure delayed