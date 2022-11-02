WEM wins hard-fought battle with LCWM in Section 2AA quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team (17-13) took down Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-1 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers are the two seed in the Section 2AA South Sub-Section and will next square off against NRHEG in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at New Prague High School.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.